Suspect Vinod Khute masterminds illegal MLM scheme, assets worth Rs 18.54 crore seized by ED

Vinod Khute : ED raids VIPS Group and Global Affiliate Business, seizes assets worth Rs 18.54 crore; Vinod Khute identified as mastermind

Assets worth Rs 18.54 crore were seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in raids on the premises of VIPS Group and Global Affiliate Business in Pune and Ahmednagar. The seizures were made under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The companies, alleged to have been involved in running an unauthorised multi-level marketing (MLM) scheme, had collected Rs 125 crore from different individuals and funneled the funds out of the country using hawala channels. The mastermind behind the illegal operations has been identified as Vinod Khute, who operates from Dubai and controls the business under the name of Global Affiliate Business through a mobile application.

