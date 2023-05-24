Suspect Watcharaphon Onsongkhram admits murdering woman over debt

Watcharaphon Onsongkhram : Suspect Watcharaphon Onsongkhram admits to murder of woman over debt

A man, Watcharaphon Onsongkhram, 39, was arrested in Sakhon Nakhon for the murder of a 32-year-old woman in Pattaya last Saturday. He admitted to killing her over a 30,000 baht debt according to police. The victim was found dead in a third-floor apartment room in Soi Buakhao in Pattaya township, Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri, with 11 stab wounds on her face, neck, and shoulders. Mr. Onsongkhram was arrested with a court warrant at a shanty in Kud Bak district of Sakhon Nakhon province and was brought back to the Pattaya police station for further legal action. During questioning, he allegedly confessed to having a fight with the woman over the debt; she refused to repay the money and scolded him. He used his hands to cover her mouth and then grabbed her by the throat, causing her to fight back and bite his hand. The fight resulted in a broken picture frame, and Ms. Rattana used a piece of the broken glass to attack him. He retaliated by stabbing her with a piece of broken glass three or four times, causing her to collapse. According to police, he admitted to having been romantically involved with the victim in the past.

Read Full story : Man arrested for murder of woman in Pattaya /

News Source : Chaiyot Pupattanapong and Online Reporters

“Pattaya murder case” “Suspect in Pattaya homicide” “Investigation into Pattaya killing” “Woman found dead in Pattaya” “Arrest made in Pattaya murder”