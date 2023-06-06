Suspect with history of violence, including manslaughter, fatally shot by Bexar County deputy

Ryan Thomas Stanush victim name : Assault suspect with history of violence fatally shot by Bexar County deputy

A man with a history of violence, including manslaughter, was shot and killed by a Bexar County deputy after punching his sister and assaulting authorities during a domestic disturbance on Saturday morning. The man was identified as 32-year-old Ryan Thomas Stanush. According to Sheriff Javier Salazar, Stanush was getting violent with his siblings when an off-duty DEA agent confronted him. When a deputy arrived, Stanush assaulted him and the deputy used a stun gun with no success. Stanush then possibly armed himself with a knife and began swinging at the deputy, who fired at least two shots, killing him. Stanush was on probation for the manslaughter of English teacher Dorinda Ma in December 2018 in Converse. Stanush claimed her injuries were the result of “rough sex,” but doctors disagreed. He was ordered to serve 10 years probation and had several violations noted in online court records.

Read Full story : Ryan Stanush, killed by deputy, was on probation for manslaughter /

News Source : Jacob Beltran

Ryan Stanush manslaughter case Probation violation in Ryan Stanush case Deputy involved in Ryan Stanush’s death Legal consequences of probation violations Impact of criminal history on probation terms