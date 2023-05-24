Suspect with machine gun arrested at Virginia daycare, identified as Eric Sandow

Posted on May 24, 2023

A man has been charged after crashing a U-Haul near the White House. The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Sai Varshith Kandula of Chesterfield, Missouri, had a Nazi flag in his truck and has been charged with one federal count of depredation of property of the U.S. In a separate incident, a man from Florida, identified as 32-year-old Eric Sandow, was arrested after allegedly trespassing on a Virginia daycare’s property. Police found a machine gun in his car and he has been charged with felony possession of a firearm on school property. Another suspect was arrested earlier this month after attacking two members of Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly’s staff with a metal baseball bat.

News Source : Caitlin O’Kane

