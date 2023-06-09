Sandeep Singh : Suspected drug peddler Sandeep Singh arrested after exchange of fire with STF

A suspected drug peddler was apprehended by a team of Special Task Force (STF) on Friday after he attempted to flee and opened fire at Neelon-Kohara Road. The STF team recovered 20 gm of heroin and ammunition from his possession. However, two of his accomplices managed to escape. The arrested accused has been identified as Sandeep Singh of Ghulal village of Samrala. The police have registered a case against him under several sections of the IPC, NDPS Act, and Arms Act. The STF team had installed a checkpoint near Chhandran village after receiving a tip-off about the accused involved in drug peddling. When they tried to stop the car for checking, the accused tried to run over the police team and opened fire. The police retaliated, but the accused managed to escape. Sandeep Singh was arrested later, and a hunt is on for the rest of the accused. The police recovered 2 bullet shells of .32 bore, 4 bullet shells of 9mm, an electronic weighing machine, a bullet motorcycle, and a mobile phone from the possession of the accused.

News Source : HT Correspondent

Held with ammo Exchange of fire STF operation Drug bust Law enforcement action