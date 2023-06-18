Suspected extremist rebels kill 42, mostly students, in attack on Ugandan school near Congo border

Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) : Suspected extremist rebels attack Ugandan school, leaving 42 dead

A school attack by suspected extremist rebels in a Ugandan border town has left 42 dead, mostly students. The attack took place at Lhubiriha Secondary School, located just over a mile from the Congo border, with militants armed with guns and machetes hacking and shooting students to death. Ugandan authorities believe that at least six students were abducted and taken back to Congo as porters. The group behind the attack, the Allied Democratic Forces, has been accused of launching many attacks on civilians in remote parts of eastern Congo. Students are often targeted because they are considered soft targets, and such raids provide media coverage coveted by extremists.

News Source : RODNEY MUHUMUZA, Associated Press

