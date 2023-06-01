Suspected impaired driver causes fatal crash, kills Britt Bridge

Britt Bridge is the victim name in this article. : Suspected impaired driver kills Swartz Creek man in Genesee County crash

A crash that killed a 61-year-old man and critically injured a 53-year-old woman in Swartz Creek, Michigan is believed to have been caused by a suspected impaired driver, according to Genesee County authorities. The accident took place around 11 p.m. on May 27th when a 1994 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by a 66-year-old man from Linden crossed the centerline of southbound Morrish Road and collided with a 2014 Harley Davidson traveling northbound. The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries, while the Harley driver, identified as Britt Bridge, died from his injuries sustained in the crash. The passenger on the Harley, a 53-year-old woman, was critically injured. Police suspect the driver of the truck was impaired and the accident remains under investigation. Once the investigation is complete, Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office will take over the case for prosecution.

