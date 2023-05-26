Suspects assisting police in Sydney fire investigation, ABC chair speaks out against toxic culture, concerns of police collusion in Lehrmann case, push for tougher anti-hate laws, sporting codes support Indigenous voice, new marine life discovered in Pacific Ocean, Elon Musk’s brain implant company approved for human trials.

Lehrmann case : Two teenagers assisting police with enquiries into massive Sydney fire

The cause of the massive fire in Sydney that destroyed a heritage-listed building is still unknown, but two teenagers are helping police with enquiries. ABC chair, Ita Buttrose, has spoken out against the “abusive and toxic culture” in Australian discourse following Stan Grant’s resignation as Q&A host due to racist abuse. Other news includes concerns of police collusion in the prosecution of Bruce Lehrmann for rape, the call for Facebook to act against racist trolls, and the push for tougher anti-hate laws in Victoria. In international news, Guam is recovering from Typhoon Mawar and a deal to raise the US debt ceiling is in sight. Scientists have discovered over 5,000 new species in an untouched area of the Pacific Ocean, and Elon Musk’s brain implant company has been approved for human trials.

