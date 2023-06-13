Suspects at Large After Fatal Shooting in Southwest Memphis today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
On Tuesday afternoon, a shooting in Southwest Memphis resulted in the death of a man. According to police, the incident occurred on Lawnview Street around 4 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the suspects fled in a green Chevy SUV. Anyone with information that could assist detectives is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
- Southwest Memphis shooting
- Suspects on the run
- Homicide investigation
- Memphis crime news
- Gun violence in Tennessee
News Source : Autumn Scott
Source Link :Man killed in Southwest Memphis shooting, suspects on the run/