Israel Eliminates Three Suspects Connected to a British-Israeli Family’s Murder

On May 4th, Israel announced that its security forces had killed three Palestinians who were accused of murdering a British-Israeli woman and her two daughters in the occupied West Bank. The joint operation involved the army, police, and Shin Bet security service. The two Hamas militants suspected of carrying out the killings, Kassan Katnani and Maed Mitsri, were among those killed, along with Ibrahim Hura, who is accused of assisting them. The authorities identified the suspects as the “murderers of Leah, Maia, and Rina Dee,” using the women’s Hebrew names. During the raid, the security forces recovered two M-16 rifles and an AK-47 from the apartment where the suspects were hiding.

The Palestinian health ministry confirmed three casualties during the morning raid in the Old City of Nablus. It added that two of the martyrs had distorted features due to the intensity of the shooting, making it difficult to identify them. Hamas condemned the operation and described it as an “assassination” of the “heroes of resistance” in Nablus.

The killings occurred a few weeks after the British-Israeli family was attacked near Hamra in the Jordan Valley. The attack killed the mother, her 19-year-old daughter, and her 21-year-old daughter. The family was on their way to a Passover seder, a traditional Jewish meal, when they were ambushed. The attack shocked the nation, and Israel launched a massive manhunt to apprehend the suspects.

The operation comes amid escalating violence between Israel and Palestine. The death of Khader Adnan, a Palestinian hunger striker, in Israeli custody on Tuesday sparked violent protests along the Gaza border. In response to Adnan’s death, Palestinian militants fired over 100 rockets from Gaza into Israel. Adnan was a leading figure in Islamic Jihad in the West Bank and had been on an 87-day hunger strike in prison.

So far, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has claimed the lives of 105 Palestinians and 21 Israelis, including one Ukrainian and one Italian. The figures include combatants and civilians, as well as members of the Arab minority in Israel.

The latest operation is a significant achievement for the Israeli security forces and provides a sense of closure for the family of the British-Israeli victims. However, it is unlikely to bring an end to the cycle of violence that has plagued the region for decades. The underlying causes of the conflict, including the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and the lack of a viable two-state solution, remain unresolved. Until these issues are addressed, the violence and bloodshed are likely to continue.

News Source : France 24

