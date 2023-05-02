“suspended” : Paris Saint-Germain suspends Lionel Messi following his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain has been suspended for two weeks due to an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia. Messi, who is also a tourism ambassador for the country, will not be allowed to play or train with the team during his suspension, and his pay will be docked. The ban will cause him to miss the upcoming Ligue 1 matches against Troyes and Ajaccio, but he may return for the match against Auxerre on May 21st.

Messi’s trip to Saudi Arabia was met with a welcome message from the Saudi Arabian minister of tourism, Ahmed al Khateeb, who posted photos of Messi and his family visiting the country. Messi started in PSG’s recent 3-1 home defeat by Lorient but will now have to sit out of the next two games. Despite this setback, PSG remains on top of the Ligue 1 standings with 75 points from 33 matches, leading second-placed Marseille by five points.

This suspension marks a significant blow for both Messi and PSG, who will now face the challenge of maintaining their lead without their star player. Nevertheless, PSG has a strong team and will likely continue to perform well in the league. It remains to be seen whether Messi will be able to make a successful return to the team after his suspension is lifted.

News Source : Guardian staff reporter

Source Link :Lionel Messi suspended by Paris Saint-Germain after two-day Saudi Arabia trip | Lionel Messi/