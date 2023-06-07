“Suspense Thriller Movies Hindi 2023”: Top 10 Must-See Hindi Suspense Thriller Movies of 2023 (According to IMDb)

Top 10 Best Suspense Thriller Movies In Hindi 2023 (IMDb) – You Shouldn’t Miss

Suspense thriller movies have always been popular among moviegoers. These movies keep the audience on the edge of their seats with their unpredictable plot twists and turns. Hindi cinema has produced some of the best suspense thriller movies in the past, and 2023 is expected to bring in some exciting ones. Here is a list of the top 10 best suspense thriller movies in Hindi 2023 that you shouldn’t miss.

1. Aankhen 2

Aankhen 2 is the sequel to the 2002 movie Aankhen. The movie revolves around a group of blind men who plan a heist. The first part was a blockbuster hit, and the second part is expected to be even bigger. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and Arshad Warsi in lead roles.

2. Bhoot Police

Bhoot Police is a horror-comedy movie that revolves around two brothers who are ghost hunters. The movie stars Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles. The movie is expected to have some suspense elements that will keep the audience on their toes.

3. Krrish 4

Krrish 4 is the fourth installment in the Krrish franchise. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan in lead roles. The previous movies in the franchise were a hit, and the fourth part is expected to be even bigger. The movie is expected to have some suspenseful twists and turns that will keep the audience hooked.

4. Saat Hindustani 2

Saat Hindustani 2 is the sequel to the 1969 movie Saat Hindustani. The movie revolves around a group of people who work together to fight against corruption. The movie stars Manoj Bajpayee in lead roles. The movie is expected to have some suspenseful moments that will keep the audience engaged.

5. Raat Akeli Hai 2

Raat Akeli Hai 2 is the sequel to the 2020 movie Raat Akeli Hai. The movie revolves around a small-town cop who investigates a murder case. The first part was a hit, and the second part is expected to be even bigger. The movie stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role.

6. The Intern 2

The Intern 2 is the sequel to the 2015 movie The Intern. The movie revolves around a retired man who becomes an intern at a fashion website. The movie stars Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The movie is expected to have some suspenseful moments that will keep the audience hooked.

7. Dhoom 4

Dhoom 4 is the fourth installment in the Dhoom franchise. The movie revolves around a group of thieves who plan a heist. The previous movies in the franchise were a hit, and the fourth part is expected to be even bigger. The movie stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

8. Don 3

Don 3 is the third installment in the Don franchise. The movie revolves around a criminal who works for the government. The previous movies in the franchise were a hit, and the third part is expected to be even bigger. The movie stars Shah Rukh Khan in lead roles.

9. Race 4

Race 4 is the fourth installment in the Race franchise. The movie revolves around a group of people who plan a heist. The previous movies in the franchise were a hit, and the fourth part is expected to be even bigger. The movie stars Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles.

10. War 2

War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 movie War. The movie revolves around two agents who work for different agencies. The first part was a hit, and the second part is expected to be even bigger. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles.

Conclusion

These are the top 10 best suspense thriller movies in Hindi 2023 that you shouldn’t miss. These movies are expected to have some suspenseful moments that will keep the audience hooked. So, get ready to experience some thrill and suspense in the coming years.

