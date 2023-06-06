Suspension of driver NC Baby for questioning entry of CPM workers in panchayat vehicle in Konnathady, Idukki

NC Baby – Suspended Driver in Konnathady Panchayat Controversy : Driver suspended for questioning entry of CPM workers in panchayat vehicle: NC Baby identified as suspect

A driver, NC Baby, who had worked at the Konnathady panchayat office in Idukki for 20 years, was allegedly suspended by the panchayat president for questioning the entry of CPM party workers in a panchayat vehicle on May 20. The incident occurred when the president and a group of party workers boarded the vehicle to attend an event at the CPM party office in Rajakkad. Baby informed the president that it was illegal to carry people not related to the panchayat in the vehicle and that he would be responsible in case of an accident. The president refused to let the workers exit the vehicle, and they were taken to Rajakkad. The next day, Baby received a suspension order. The suspension was approved by the panchayat committee, with the support of the ruling party members, and a report was requested from the steering committee. Congress members expressed dissent and demanded an inquiry into the misuse of panchayat vehicles. However, the panchayat president claimed that Baby was suspended due to his rude behavior.

Read Full story : Driver suspended for questioning transportation of CPM workers using panchayat vehicle /

News Source : Mathrubhumi

Suspended driver Transportation of CPM workers Panchayat vehicle Questioning of driver Legal action against driver