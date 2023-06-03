Sustainability impacts of concentrated solar power.: Evaluation of Concentrated Solar Power Deployment in Europe’s Sustainability Impacts within Global Value Chains: A Review of Renewable and Sustainable Energy

Assessing the Sustainability Impacts of Concentrated Solar Power Deployment in Europe

Introduction

The deployment of concentrated solar power (CSP) in Europe could have positive or negative impacts on the economy, society, and the environment. Additional installed capacity could trigger higher or lower energy supply dependence from non-European economies, and the production process could affect the global value chains (GVCs) of different countries and sectors. Therefore, it is essential to identify where impacts are being generated to design appropriate environmental, energy, and industrial policies.

Components Production

The production of CSP components will require intermediate inputs, both domestic and imported, and personnel. The use of imported inputs could increase energy supply dependence from non-European economies, while the use of domestic inputs could generate employment and value added in Europe. However, the extraction of commodities for the production of CSP components could have negative impacts on the environment, depending on the mining techniques used.

Global Value Chains

The production process of CSP components is determined by GVCs, which involve the coordination of activities across different countries and sectors. Therefore, it is essential to identify which countries and sectors are generating impacts to design appropriate policies. For example, the penetration of China as a potential supplier for the CSP industry could displace part of the economic benefits outside Europe. Therefore, it is necessary to assess the sustainability impacts of CSP deployment in Europe in the context of GVCs.

Economic Impacts

The deployment of CSP in Europe could generate economic benefits, such as value added and employment. However, the use of imported inputs could increase energy supply dependence from non-European economies, which could have negative impacts on the balance of payments and the security of energy supply. Therefore, it is necessary to promote the use of domestic inputs to reduce energy supply dependence and generate employment and value added in Europe.

Social Impacts

The deployment of CSP in Europe could generate social benefits, such as job creation and the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. However, the extraction of commodities for the production of CSP components could have negative impacts on the environment and the communities in the mining areas. Therefore, it is necessary to promote sustainable mining practices and ensure that the communities in the mining areas benefit from the economic activities generated by the CSP industry.

Environmental Impacts

The deployment of CSP in Europe could have positive environmental impacts, such as the reduction of GHG emissions and the substitution of fossil fuels. However, the production process of CSP components could have negative environmental impacts, such as the extraction of commodities and the use of energy-intensive processes. Therefore, it is necessary to promote the use of sustainable inputs and processes to reduce the environmental impacts of CSP deployment.

Policy Implications

The assessment of the sustainability impacts of CSP deployment in Europe in the context of GVCs can provide useful information for the design of appropriate environmental, energy, and industrial policies. For example, policies could promote the use of domestic inputs to reduce energy supply dependence and generate employment and value added in Europe. Policies could also promote sustainable mining practices and ensure that the communities in the mining areas benefit from the economic activities generated by the CSP industry. Additionally, policies could promote the use of sustainable inputs and processes to reduce the environmental impacts of CSP deployment.

Conclusion

The deployment of CSP in Europe could have positive or negative impacts on the economy, society, and the environment. Therefore, it is essential to assess the sustainability impacts of CSP deployment in the context of GVCs to design appropriate policies. Policies could promote the use of domestic inputs to reduce energy supply dependence and generate employment and value added in Europe. Policies could also promote sustainable mining practices and ensure that the communities in the mining areas benefit from the economic activities generated by the CSP industry. Additionally, policies could promote the use of sustainable inputs and processes to reduce the environmental impacts of CSP deployment.

