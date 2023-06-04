“Sustainability in Aviation”: IATA Unveils Roadmaps for Achieving Carbon Neutrality in Aviation through a Step-by-Step Approach to Sustainability

IATA Releases Roadmaps for Achieving Net Zero Carbon Emissions in Aviation by 2050

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has released a series of roadmaps aimed at establishing key actions and dependencies for the aviation sector to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. These strategies focus on areas such as aircraft technology, energy infrastructure, operations, financing, and policies.

Following the adoption of a Long-Term Aspirational Goal (LTAG) at the 41st Assembly of ICAO, governments and the industry are aligned to reach the goal of net zero CO2 emissions by 2050. Willie Walsh, Director General of IATA, indicated that these roadmaps are the first detailed assessment of the steps necessary to accelerate the transition to carbon neutrality.

The roadmaps were developed from a collaborative review, and with the support of a modeling tool provided by University College London (UCL), to calculate emission reductions for each technology.

The proposed strategies include:

Aircraft Technology: focusing on the development of more efficient aircraft and engines, powered by sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), hydrogen, or batteries. Energy and New Fuels Infrastructure: centered on fuels and infrastructure necessary for aircraft powered by SAF or hydrogen. Operations: identifying opportunities to reduce emissions and improve energy efficiency through improvements in the operation of existing aircraft. Policy: underscoring the need for globally aligned strategic policies to provide incentives and support to the aviation industry in its transition towards a net zero future. Finance: providing a framework for financing the $5 trillion needed for aviation to achieve net zero by 2050.

Marie Owens Thomsen, SVP of Sustainability and Chief Economist at IATA, highlighted the importance of these roadmaps, stating that “they show where all stakeholders should focus their efforts. By 2050 we need to be at net zero carbon emissions. The steps to get there will evolve as the industry’s expertise grows.”

Owens Thomsen also emphasized the importance of proper incentive policies and bold investments, indicating that without these, many technologies and innovations will not occur on a large scale.

Finally, Professor Andreas Schafer, Director of the Air Transport Systems Laboratory at UCL, stressed that time is of the essence and immediate action is required to commercialize scalable zero-carbon energy storage solutions.

The aviation industry has long been a significant contributor to global carbon emissions. However, recent years have seen a surge in efforts to reduce the industry’s carbon footprint. The IATA roadmaps are a significant step forward in this direction, providing a comprehensive plan for the aviation industry to shift towards a net zero future.

The development of more efficient aircraft and engines, powered by sustainable aviation fuel, hydrogen, or batteries, is a critical aspect of the roadmap. However, the success of these technologies will also depend on the development of the necessary energy infrastructure, policy support, and financing frameworks.

In conclusion, the IATA roadmaps provide a clear and comprehensive plan for the aviation industry to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The industry and governments must work collaboratively to implement these strategies and accelerate the transition towards a sustainable future. The time for action is now, and the aviation industry must take bold steps to commercialize scalable zero-carbon energy storage solutions and reduce its impact on the environment.

