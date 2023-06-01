“Sustainable AI”: “5 Key Contributions AI Will Make to Foster Sustainable Development”

DXC Technology Forecasts 5 Ways Software Will Create a More Sustainable Future in the Next 5 Years

DXC Technology, a Fortune 500 global technology services company, has predicted that software will play a significant role in creating a more sustainable future in the next five years. Henrik Hvid Jensen, Chief Technology Strategist at DXC, believes that technology will help drive sustainable development in many areas, from increasing productivity, efficiency and cost savings to monitoring and modelling progress. Here are the five ways that DXC believes software will help create a more sustainable future:

1. Organisations will adopt circular economy business models

According to DXC, natural resources are dwindling globally, and their increased exploitation to cater to global demand is having a negative impact on the environment. To build a competitive global circular economy that produces no waste, companies must adapt their business models to maximise resource efficiency, develop recyclable products, and repurpose waste as new offerings. One of the biggest challenges of moving to a circular economy is collecting and sharing data about a product throughout its entire lifecycle. Digital product passports (DPPs) offer that capability and promise to act as a transparent record of a product’s sustainability, environmental and recyclability attributes. The European Union expects most products in the region to be covered by DPP regulation by 2030.

2. AI will help manage natural resources

DXC predicts that AI will become increasingly important for tackling most environmental sustainability issues, including biodiversity, energy, transportation and the management of agroecosystems. In the agriculture sector, AI can produce insights and increase automation to improve environmental stewardship and detect diseases and potential infestations before crops or livestock are threatened. DXC is partnering with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPA) in Spain to transform the Spanish agricultural sector through data analytics and AI. One project uses AI algorithms to accurately predict forest fires by evaluating environmental data sources collected by MAPA and its partners. Elsewhere, AI helps farmers makes more informed decisions about what crops to plant and where.

3. AI will increase the viability of renewable energy

McKinsey estimates that by 2026, global renewable-electricity capacity will rise more than 80 percent from 2020 levels. DXC believes that automation and data analytics can help manage decentralised energy sources, direct excess electricity and flag potential grid weak points before they become significant issues, and help utilities redirect power to where it’s needed in real time.

4. There will be a major shift to software-defined EVs in the next decade

The automotive industry accounts for nearly a quarter of global greenhouse emissions and is a major cause of city air pollution. To address this, US and European regulators are reviewing policy and implementing laws to limit the sale of new gas and diesel cars. As a result, eighteen of the world’s largest automakers have switched or pledged to switch, either completely or significantly, to EV manufacturing in the coming years. DXC predicts that EVs will be software-defined vehicles (SDVs) with automated capabilities to manage the car more efficiently with particular attention to environmental sensitivities. SDVs feature smart routing and energy optimisation that can mitigate issues related to charging capacity and range.

5. Finance systems will be re-engineered to consume less energy

The financial services sector is significantly reducing its energy consumption by enabling efficiencies in data centres. Upgrades include data deduplications and compression which can improve data storage layout and storage efficiency while slashing energy usage. Beyond the traditional financial sector, new approaches are helping to increase the sustainability of the cryptocurrency-mining process. The global green finance market has thus grown from $5.2 billion in 2012 to more than $540 billion in 2021.

Jensen concludes by stating that software will play a vital role in creating a more sustainable future. He believes that we can all look forward to the day when sustainability is the new standard, and software will be at the heart of helping us create a climate-secure and competitive future.

News Source : Catherine Knowles

Source Link :Top 5 ways AI will drive sustainable development/