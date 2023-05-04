Sustainable Farming Academy : Sustainable Farming Academy offers full funding for farm families to apply

Tirlán and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur Support Sustainable Farming Academy for Second Consecutive Year

Tirlán, a global supplier of ingredients to the food and beverage industry, and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur are collaborating to support positive environmental actions taken by farm families for the second consecutive year. They are inviting farmers from Westmeath, Offaly, the Midlands and elsewhere in their catchment area to apply for the fully-funded Sustainable Farming Academy. The academy aims to empower Tirlán family farm suppliers with the most up-to-date knowledge to address sustainability challenges. It is also aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The academy will provide a practical year-long Diploma in Environment, Sustainability, and Climate to twenty farmers. It will be delivered mainly online, which will allow the farmers to continue their full-time, on-farm responsibilities. The academic partner of the academy, University College Cork, will deliver the accredited diploma. The course is tailored to fit in with each farmer’s farming calendar, and the participants are required to submit a number of assignments. The assignments are timed during quieter times in the farming calendar.

The UCC Sustainability Diploma recognises prior learning and each participant’s existing sustainability knowledge. Modules include Earth Science, Climate Change, and Sustainable Development as well as Ecology, Applied Geographical Information Systems, Environmental Protection, and Practical Environmental Management. All learning is directly applicable on the farm.

Director of Ingredients at Tirlán, Aoife Murphy, said that the aim of the academy is to support Irish farming communities in addressing environmental, economic, and social challenges by giving them the knowledge, skills, and know-how to farm more sustainably. She also mentioned that Baileys and Tirlán have had a long-established strategic partnership that centres on working closely together to ensure they deliver a world-class product and service to Baileys.

Jennifer English, Global Brand Director for Baileys, said that they are proud to be Tirlán partners since 1974, and it makes sense that they would work together on cutting-edge farming methods to reduce their carbon footprint. She also mentioned that the academy is driving fundamental changes in how they farm and they are working for change together.

One of the participants of the first cohort, Amanda Mooney, said that being part of the first-ever group to take part in the Sustainable Farming Academy is probably the best thing she has ever done for herself personally and to future-proof their family farm. She also mentioned that there isn’t a farmer out there who doesn’t want to farm more sustainably, and education is key. She sees a very bright future for the Academy, and the issue won’t be getting the numbers to do it, but it will be finding the places for everyone who wants to complete the programme.

Another participant, Eamon Sheehan, said that he would definitely recommend the academy to other farmers. Sustainability is an issue that isn’t going to go away, and they all have a part to play. They are all undertaking science-based research to improve what they do at the farm level. They want to leave their farm in a better way for the next generation.

Applications for the 2023/2024 Academy are now open, and the programme begins in September 2023. For further information, log on to https://www.tirlanfarmlife.com/.

In conclusion, the Tirlán and Baileys Sustainable Farming Academy is a vital initiative that empowers farmers with the most relevant and up-to-date knowledge to address sustainability challenges. It is encouraging to see such initiatives that place an emphasis on sustainability and the environment. By collaborating with farmers, Tirlán and Baileys are creating a more sustainable future for all.

