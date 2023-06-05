“sustainable living”: Discover 5 strategies to enhance your sustainability practices

5 Easy Ways to Be More Sustainable

With World Environment Day commemorated on 5 June annually, people around the globe are becoming increasingly aware of their carbon footprint and the need to take care of Mother Earth and be more sustainable. Taking small steps can make a huge difference. If you want to be sustainable but have no idea where to start, here are five top tips for you, provided by the Eco Diva Natural brand.

1. Embrace the Power of DIY: Eco-friendly Cleaning Products

One of the easiest ways to reduce your environmental impact is by creating your own cleaning products. Swap out harmful chemicals for natural alternatives, such as vinegar, baking soda, and lemon juice. Not only are these ingredients safe for your health, but they are also effective in keeping your home clean and bacteria and germ-free. Get creative, experiment with different recipes, and enjoy the satisfaction of knowing exactly what you’re using to clean your sacred space.

2. Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle

Take a fresh approach to the three R’s: reduce, reuse, and recycle. Start by assessing your consumption habits and identify areas where you can cut back on waste and especially single-use plastic. Embrace the concept of minimalism and choose quality over quantity when purchasing new items. When it comes to reusing, get imaginative! Repurpose glass jars, transform old t-shirts into cleaning rags, or upcycle old furniture into something new for you.

Don’t forget to recycle! Educate yourself about your local recycling guidelines and make it a habit to sort your waste properly. Additionally, keep cotton shopping bags in your car or your bag so that you don’t have to use plastic or purchase new bags every time you shop.

3. Plant Your Way to a Greener World

Celebrate World Environment Day by planting trees and embracing greenery in your surroundings. Not only do trees beautify our landscapes, but they also play a vital role in combating climate change. Trees absorb carbon dioxide, release oxygen, provide shade, and support biodiversity. Gather your friends, family, or community to organise a tree-planting event or create a small garden in your backyard. Watch as your efforts blossom into a greener and more vibrant world.

4. Choose Sustainable, Cruelty-Free Skincare and Makeup

Being mindful of what you put onto your skin is as important as what you put in your body. Look for skincare brands that prioritise sustainability, ethical sourcing, and clean plant-based ingredients. At Eco Diva Natural, we believe in harnessing the power of nature without compromising on effectiveness. Opt for products packaged in eco-friendly materials, choose organic and cruelty-free options, and support brands that give back to environmental causes. By making conscious choices, you can pamper yourself while reducing your ecological footprint.

5. Take a Step Outside and Explore Nature

Connecting with nature is not only rejuvenating but also reminds us of the beauty and fragility of our planet. This World Environment Day, step outside and explore the wonders around you. Hit the beach or mountains, a river, a botanical garden, or a forest, and breathe in this beautiful land we call home.

Whether it’s a hike in the mountains, a stroll on the beach, or a picnic in the park, spending time in nature fosters appreciation and inspires us to protect it and get outside our comfort zone to make a difference in our own small way. Remember to leave no trace, respect wildlife, and share your experiences to inspire others to care for our environment. Get involved in community projects to plant trees or veggie gardens, get stuck into beach clean-ups, and help inspire your community to reduce plastic waste. Become an Eco-Warrior.

