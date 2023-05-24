“sustainable shipping during lockdown” today : Sustainable Shipping Lessons Learned from a Lockdown at Sea

Sustainable Shipping Lessons Learned from a Lockdown at Sea today 2023.

Dr. Christiaan De Beukelaer spent the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic ‘locked down’ on a cargo sailing ship, researching the feasibility of transporting cargo on sailing ships to decarbonize global shipping. In his book, “Trade Winds: A Voyage to a Sustainable Future for Shipping,” he explores the challenge of changing the means of propulsion of maritime trade, away from polluting fossil fuels to zero-emission technologies and fuels. He highlights the potential of sail, arguably the zero-emission technology par excellence, in facilitating global supply chains in our globalized economy while ensuring that shipping doesn’t wreck the planet.

Lockdown at sea a lesson in sustainable shipping

News Source : Pursuit

