“sustainable shipping during lockdown” today : Sustainable Shipping Lessons Learned from a Lockdown at Sea

Sustainable Shipping Lessons Learned from a Lockdown at Sea today 2023.
Dr. Christiaan De Beukelaer spent the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic ‘locked down’ on a cargo sailing ship, researching the feasibility of transporting cargo on sailing ships to decarbonize global shipping. In his book, “Trade Winds: A Voyage to a Sustainable Future for Shipping,” he explores the challenge of changing the means of propulsion of maritime trade, away from polluting fossil fuels to zero-emission technologies and fuels. He highlights the potential of sail, arguably the zero-emission technology par excellence, in facilitating global supply chains in our globalized economy while ensuring that shipping doesn’t wreck the planet.
