“Sustainable supply chain for Welsh steel maker”: Welsh steel manufacturer reevaluates supply chain to enhance sustainability

Capital Coated Steel: The Leading Pre-Finished Metals Processor in the UK

Capital Coated Steel is the largest independent pre-finished metals processor in the UK and the only independent accredited Tata distributor. Celebrating over 50 years in business, the company, which was started by business partners John Hunt and Nick Williams back in 1972, is still a family-owned business today. While striving for business excellence, supplying some of the biggest names in construction and manufacturing, Capital Coated Steel has remained true to its roots and remains a trusted name in the industry.

The History of Capital Coated Steel

Capital Coated Steel was founded in 1972 by John Hunt and Nick Williams, who had a vision to provide high-quality pre-finished metals to the construction and manufacturing industries. They started the company with just a small factory in the West Midlands and a handful of employees, but their passion for the business and commitment to customer satisfaction soon saw the company grow and flourish.

Over the years, Capital Coated Steel has expanded its operations and invested in new technology and equipment, allowing them to offer an even wider range of products and services to their customers. Today, they have three state-of-the-art processing facilities in the UK and employ over 300 people.

What Does Capital Coated Steel Offer?

Capital Coated Steel offers a wide range of pre-finished metals, including steel, aluminium, and zinc. They can supply these metals in a variety of finishes, including galvanized, pre-painted, and coated. They also offer a range of bespoke services, such as cutting, perforating, and bending, to meet the specific needs of their customers.

Capital Coated Steel is committed to delivering the highest quality products and services to their customers. They have invested heavily in their facilities and equipment, ensuring that they are always at the forefront of the industry. They also have a team of highly skilled and experienced staff, who are dedicated to providing outstanding customer service at every stage of the process.

Who Are Capital Coated Steel’s Customers?

Capital Coated Steel supplies some of the biggest names in construction and manufacturing, including Tata Steel, Kingspan, and Corus. They also work with smaller businesses and individual customers, providing them with the same level of care and attention to detail.

Capital Coated Steel’s customer base is diverse, with customers in a range of industries, including construction, automotive, and aerospace. They have built strong relationships with their customers over the years, based on trust and a commitment to delivering the best possible products and services.

Why Choose Capital Coated Steel?

There are many reasons why customers choose Capital Coated Steel for their pre-finished metals needs. Here are just a few:

High-quality products: Capital Coated Steel is committed to delivering the highest quality pre-finished metals, using the latest technology and equipment to ensure consistent quality.

Bespoke services: Capital Coated Steel offers a range of bespoke services, including cutting, perforating, and bending, to meet the specific needs of their customers.

Outstanding customer service: Capital Coated Steel has a team of highly skilled and experienced staff, who are dedicated to providing outstanding customer service at every stage of the process.

Industry-leading expertise: Capital Coated Steel has over 50 years of experience in the pre-finished metals industry, making them a trusted name in the business.

Commitment to sustainability: Capital Coated Steel is committed to sustainability, and has implemented a range of initiatives to reduce their environmental impact.

Conclusion

Capital Coated Steel is the largest independent pre-finished metals processor in the UK, and for good reason. They offer high-quality products, bespoke services, outstanding customer service, and industry-leading expertise. With over 50 years of experience in the business, they are a trusted name in the industry, supplying some of the biggest names in construction and manufacturing. If you’re looking for pre-finished metals, Capital Coated Steel should be your first choice.

Welsh steel industry sustainability Supply chain sustainability in Welsh steel making Environmental impact of Welsh steel production Sustainable sourcing in Welsh steel manufacturing Welsh steel manufacturer sustainability initiatives

News Source : wales247

Source Link :Welsh steel maker reviews supply chain to become more sustainable/