“SUV driver hits pedestrians” Today : SUV driver hits pedestrians at bus stop in Texas border city, resulting in 7 fatalities

Border City Tragedy: SUV Driver Kills 7 Pedestrians at Bus Stop in Texas

Seven people were killed and up to six were injured after being hit by a vehicle while waiting at a city bus stop outside of a migrant shelter in Brownsville, Texas. The crash occurred at around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. The shelter director stated that the bus stop was across the street from the shelter, was not marked, and had no bench. Most of the victims were Venezuelan men, and some pedestrians were also hit. The driver of the Range Rover that caused the accident is being tested for intoxication, and authorities are investigating whether the crash was intentional or an accident.

The shelter is the only overnight shelter in Brownsville and manages the release of thousands of migrants from federal custody. The city has long been a hub for migration across the U.S.-Mexico border, and it has become a key location for the ending of the pandemic-era border restrictions known as Title 42. The shelter can hold 250 people, and in recent weeks, the city has seen an uptick in border crossings, prompting an emergency response from local, state, and federal resources.

News Source : PBS NewsHour

Source Link :7 dead after SUV driver hits pedestrians at bus stop in Texas border city/