Suzanne Holl Death -Dead – Obituary : Suzanne Holl, beloved wife of Mary Kay Chairman and CEO David Holl has Died .
Renee Keller, Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultant 4 hrs · The Mary Kay family grieves tonight the loss of Suzanne Holl, beloved wife of Mary Kay Chairman and CEO David Holl. We are heartbroken over this loss. Our prayers are with David and their beautiful daughters. “We do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death, so that you do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.” 1 Thessalonians 4:13-14
