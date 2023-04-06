Suzume: Sight and Sound in 60 characters

The focus of the latest edition of Sight and Sound is Suzume.

Sight and Sound presents its cover feature, the Suzume issue, which delves into the latest anime blockbuster from acclaimed director Shinkai Makoto. The magazine also features an exclusive interview with the director, where he discusses the challenges of animating a large-scale film, blending contemporary realism and supernatural fantasy, and his choice to memorialize the 2011 earthquake in Japan. Accompanying the interview are exclusive concept artworks from Suzume.

In addition to the Suzume feature, the magazine includes an A to Z guide of contemporary anime, showcasing the current people, works, and themes in Japanese animation. The issue also takes a retrospective look at the cinematic past of Dracula, highlighting the wide variety of screen versions of the bloodthirsty count.

Other interviews in the issue include horror maestro Dario Argento, Pacifiction director Albert Serra, and Rye Lane director Raine Allen-Miller. The Black Film Bulletin is also featured, including a conversation with archivist and founder June Givanni and a reflection on the rise of Black British screen scenes.

The issue also includes news and reviews of new releases, new Talkies columnists, and a selection of films on DVD and Blu-ray. The wider screen section features an exploration of feminist director Nina Menkes’ films and a look at the enigmatic neo-noir Variety.