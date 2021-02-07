Sven Badzak Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sven Badzak was killed yesterday in Kilburn.
Death Notice for Today February 7. 2021
Sven Badzak has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.
Sven Badzak, who was killed yesterday in Kilburn, had met Tory grandees such as @BorisJohnson , @David_Cameron and @George_Osborne when he was younger. https://t.co/P3qk0f8LYc
— Charlie L. Jones (@CharliellJones) February 7, 2021
Charlie L. Jones @CharliellJones Sven Badzak, who was killed yesterday in Kilburn, had met Tory grandees such as @BorisJohnson , @David_Cameron and @George_Osborne when he was younger.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.