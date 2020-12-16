Sven Sachsalber Death -Dead – Obituary :Sven Sachsalber, a rising artist has Died .
Sven Sachsalber, a rising artist has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 15. 2020.
Sven Sachsalber, a rising artist best known for staging a performance in which he searched for a needle in a haystack, has died at 33 https://t.co/kU16D5AoUW
ARTnews @artnews Sven Sachsalber, a rising artist best known for staging a performance in which he searched for a needle in a haystack, has died at 33
