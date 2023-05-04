“SW Portland shooting” : SW Portland shooting claims the life of one person.

Two People Killed in Portland Strip Mall Parking Lot Shooting

On Wednesday afternoon, two individuals were shot and killed in a strip mall parking lot off Southwest Barbur Boulevard in Portland. Witnesses reported that the victims appeared to get into an argument with the shooter before the shooting occurred. The bodies were visible on the pavement behind a parked black car in front of Bentoz Teriyaki and JJ’s Caffe around 3:30 p.m. Witnesses reported hearing yelling and then between eight and 10 gunshots.

A man at Smoker’s Den, a tobacco shop across the street from Barbur Square, said he believes the two victims were his cousins, both in their 20s. Kayia Murrell, who was waiting for her order at Bentoz Teriyaki, saw two women rush into the restaurant. She held the door open for the women and saw a group of young men “getting into a fight or scuffle” outside the restaurant. “One man got into another person’s face and it came to a spearhead,” she said. “The shooter pulled out his gun, and the two young men ran.” Murrell heard up to eight gunshots and said employees at the restaurant rushed customers to the back and locked the doors.

Eric Cortez and Tanus Allen, who were working across the street, both heard the gunshots and saw the two men fall. The shootings bring the city’s homicide toll to 30 so far this year, compared with 35 at this time last year. The shooting follows on the heels of back-to-back shootings in the past week that left three people dead.

It is not yet clear what the two individuals were arguing about, and the victims did not appear to be armed. The incident is a tragic reminder of the ongoing gun violence problem in Portland and across the United States. The city and the country as a whole must take action to address this issue and reduce the number of lives lost to senseless gun violence.

In the meantime, our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of the two individuals who lost their lives in this senseless act of violence. We also extend our gratitude to the witnesses who came forward to share what they saw and heard, and to the first responders who rushed to the scene. We hope that justice will be served and that those responsible for this heinous crime will be held accountable for their actions.

News Source : Catalina Gaitán | The Oregonian/OregonLive.com,Maxine Bernstein | The Oregonian/OregonLive

Source Link :2 dead in SW Portland shooting/