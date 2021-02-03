Swami Om Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Former bigg boss contestant Swami Om has Died .

Former bigg boss contestant #SwamiOm has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

#SwamiOm no doubt created many controversies and some of his act was really hard to forgive.But we cant deny the fact that he made people laugh.Was super entertaining.He left us and it is final time to forgive his idiotism and pray for the departed soul.I wish he rest in peace! pic.twitter.com/5QHb3buFHP — Manu Punjabi (@manupunjabim3) February 3, 2021

