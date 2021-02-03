Swami Om Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Former bigg boss contestant Swami Om has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
Former bigg boss contestant #SwamiOm has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
#SwamiOm no doubt created many controversies and some of his act was really hard to forgive.But we cant deny the fact that he made people laugh.Was super entertaining.He left us and it is final time to forgive his idiotism and pray for the departed soul.I wish he rest in peace! pic.twitter.com/5QHb3buFHP
— Manu Punjabi (@manupunjabim3) February 3, 2021
Manu Punjabi @manupunjabim3 #SwamiOm no doubt created many controversies and some of his act was really hard to forgive.But we cant deny the fact that he made people laugh.Was super entertaining.He left us and it is final time to forgive his idiotism and pray for the departed soul.I wish he rest in peace!
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.