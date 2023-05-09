SWAT arrest homicide suspect NOPD : NOPD reports arrest of homicide suspect following SWAT operation

NOPD reports homicide suspect apprehended following SWAT operation

The New Orleans Police Department has made an arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of Carneal Knapper, Jr. near Willie Mae’s Scotch House restaurant in March. Larry Davis, 22, was taken into custody after a SWAT roll on Annunciation Street on May 8. Police believe he is responsible for the shooting that occurred on North Tonti Street between the restaurant and Phyllis Wheatley Elementary School. Reports of Davis barricading himself in a location on Annunciation Street were received around 10:30 a.m.

The NOPD has been investigating the shooting for over a month and has now made progress in bringing the suspect to justice. The community and family of the victim can now have a sense of relief knowing that the perpetrator has been caught. Details about the motive behind the shooting have not been released yet.

News Source : https://www.fox8live.com

Source Link :Homicide suspect arrested after SWAT roll, NOPD says/