“SWAT Netflix seasons”: What is the number of SWAT seasons available for streaming on Netflix?

SWAT: The Action-Packed Procedural Drama is Coming to Netflix!

If you’re a fan of action-packed police dramas, then you’re in luck! The popular CBS series, SWAT, is set to begin streaming on Netflix starting May 17, 2023. Whether you’re a long-time loyal viewer, a new fan, or about to discover the show for the first time, the news is all good.

The sixth season of the show will be the last to air on television, with the finale set to air on May 19th. However, thanks to the passionate fans, CBS has reversed its initial decision to cancel the show and has greenlit a final seventh season. This means that in fall 2023, Netflix subscribers can expect to see the last 13 episodes of the series.

For those who haven’t had the chance to catch up on the series, the first five seasons of SWAT will be available to stream on Netflix. The show will be leaving its current streaming home on Paramount+ after the end of season six, so Netflix will be taking over as the new platform for the show.

SWAT follows the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) as they protect the city from various threats. Shemar Moore leads the team as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, torn between the world where he was raised and his fellow law enforcement team.

Each season of the show offers an action-packed, intense, and emotional ride that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. With a talented cast, led by Moore, the show has garnered a dedicated fanbase that has fought hard to save the show from cancellation.

The first season of SWAT has 22 episodes, with each subsequent season increasing the episode count slightly. Season two has 23 episodes, while season three has 21. Season four has 18 episodes, and season five has 22. The sixth season, which will be the last to air on television, has 22 episodes.

The arrival of SWAT on Netflix offers an opportunity for new viewers to discover the show and for fans to re-watch their favorite episodes. With six seasons of thrilling action and compelling drama, there’s plenty of content to enjoy.

In conclusion, SWAT is a must-watch for fans of action-packed police dramas. With the show’s arrival on Netflix, viewers can enjoy the series from the beginning and witness the growth and development of its beloved characters. So mark your calendars, because May 17, 2023, is the day SWAT comes to Netflix!

News Source : Netflix Life

Source Link :How many seasons of SWAT are streaming on Netflix?/