SWAT Officer Horren Randy Tyler Killed in Hostage Standoff in Brandon, MS

Horren Randy Tyler – focus on victim name : Madison SWAT Officer Killed, Suspect Dead in Brandon Standoff

During a hostage situation and standoff in Brandon, Mississippi, a Madison SWAT officer was fatally shot while making entry into a residence early Thursday morning. The Brandon Police Department officer was also wounded earlier in the same incident, and the suspect is dead. The fallen officer was identified as Horren Randy Tyler, a seven-year veteran of the Madison PD and retired chief of the Ridgeland Police Department. The suspect was barricaded inside the home with unknown injuries after the first encounter with the police. After talking for more than an hour with the suspect, a SWAT team got into the house and rescued the hostage, but Officer Tyler was fatally shot during the entry. The standoff ended around 10 a.m., and it was not immediately clear whether police shot and killed the suspect or if he took his own life. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene after the Brandon police officer was shot. Chief Wayne Dearman stated that the incident began when police received a call about a domestic incident at a home where two women were inside, and the male suspect was wearing a ballistic vest and armed with a rifle and a handgun. One of the women was able to escape. The suspect fired on officers with a bolt-action .30-06 rifle, and one of the first responding officers suffered serious wounds and was taken to a local hospital. The officer is in stable condition, according to Mississippi Department of Public Safety officials.

Read Full story : MS SWAT Officer Shot and Killed During Standoff, Second Officer Wounded /

News Source : Police Magazine

SWAT officer killed Standoff shooting incident Law enforcement fatalities Police officer wounded Tactical response team casualties