SWAT response. : SWAT deployed after individual shot on Lambing Street on Wednesday

SWAT Responds to Shooting Incident on Lambing Street on Wednesday

A person is in serious condition after being shot on Lambing Street off of 103rd Street in Jacksonville, Florida. At least five side streets were blocked off with officers in combat gear and an armored vehicle on the scene. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has not yet provided any details on the incident and the nearby Duval Charter School briefly went on a code red. Officers were seen collecting evidence and taking photographs in the median on 103rd street. A spokesperson for JSO says they will hold a briefing at some point.

News Source : Renata Di Gregorio

Source Link :Person shot, SWAT responding to scene on Lambing Street Wednesday/