“Swat Special Chicken Karahi”: Pathan Bhai’s Famous Chicken Karahi: A Special Swat Dhaba Delight #thefoodfanatic

Introduction

Swat Special Chicken Karahi is a dish that is famous throughout the country for its unique taste and aroma. It is a dish that is loved by everyone, from dhaba goers to food enthusiasts. One of the reasons why Swat Special Chicken Karahi is so popular is because of its recipe, which is a secret that has been passed down for generations. In this article, we will be discussing the recipe for Swat Special Chicken Karahi, which is also known as Pathan Bhai Special Recipe.

Ingredients

The ingredients required for Swat Special Chicken Karahi are as follows:

1 kg chicken (with bones)

2 medium-sized onions (chopped)

4-5 medium-sized tomatoes (chopped)

2-3 green chilies (chopped)

2 tbsp ginger paste

2 tbsp garlic paste

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp coriander seeds

1 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

Salt to taste

1/2 cup oil

1/2 cup fresh coriander (chopped)

Lemon wedges (for garnishing)

Preparation

The preparation of Swat Special Chicken Karahi is as follows:

Heat oil in a karahi or wok over medium heat. Add cumin and coriander seeds and fry until they start to splutter. Add chopped onions and fry until they turn golden brown. Add ginger and garlic paste and fry for a minute or two. Add chopped tomatoes and green chilies and fry until the tomatoes turn soft. Add red chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt and mix well. Add chicken and mix well so that the chicken is coated with the masala. Cover the karahi or wok with a lid and let the chicken cook on medium heat for 15-20 minutes. Remove the lid and add garam masala powder and fresh coriander. Mix well and let the karahi or wok cook for another 5-10 minutes on medium heat. Serve hot with naan or roti and garnish with lemon wedges.

Conclusion

Swat Special Chicken Karahi is a dish that is loved by everyone and is famous for its unique taste and aroma. The recipe for Swat Special Chicken Karahi, also known as Pathan Bhai Special Recipe, is a secret that has been passed down for generations. The dish is easy to prepare and can be enjoyed with naan or roti. So, the next time you visit a dhaba or want to try something new at home, make sure to try Swat Special Chicken Karahi.

