Swatch’s Pride Collection watches seized in Malaysia due to “LGBT connotations”

Swiss watchmaker Swatch has reported that Malaysian authorities recently raided its stores and confiscated 164 watches from its Pride Collection. The Ministry of Home Affairs officials raided Swatch’s outlets across Malaysia on May 13 and 14 and seized the watches because they had “LGBT connotations”. The watches come in six colours matching those on the gay pride flag and have two rainbow loops on their straps. Malaysia criminalises same-sex relationships, with punishments ranging from caning under Islamic laws to 20 years in prison for sodomy under colonial-era civil laws. Gay rights group Jejaka condemned the seizure, calling it “a deeply unsettling level of intolerance”.

