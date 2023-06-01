“Sweden NATO accession”: Why is Sweden’s entry into NATO delayed?

Why Hasn’t Sweden’s NATO Application Been Ratified Yet?

In the wake of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Finland and Sweden both applied for NATO membership. While Finland officially became the alliance’s 31st member on 4 April 2023, Sweden is still waiting. The delay in ratification has been attributed to several factors, including Turkey’s calls for the extradition of suspected militants, its demand to lift an arms embargo, and fears that ratification might provoke Russia.

Barriers to Entry

Sweden and Finland have both participated in the NATO Partnership for Peace Programme since the mid-1990s and maintained close ties with the alliance. At the NATO summit in Madrid in June 2022, alliance members almost unanimously voted for the admission of Sweden and Finland, with only Hungary expressing concern that this would provoke Russia. However, Turkey openly spoke out against the membership of both countries, accusing them of harbouring militants from organisations that Ankara considers terrorists and demanding their extradition to Turkey.

A Tripartite Memorandum

In June 2022, a tripartite memorandum was signed between Sweden, Finland and Turkey in Madrid. It provides for the creation of a “Permanent Joint Mechanism” between Ankara, Stockholm and Helsinki. Under this document, Sweden and Finland pledged to conduct a “more effective fight” against terrorism and to hand over certain Kurdish activists to Turkey.

Sweden’s Response to Turkey’s Demands

Following the Swedish elections of September 2022, political power passed from the Social Democrats to a coalition government of conservative parties. Just weeks later, the new government lifted the arms embargo against Turkey and passed a new anti-terrorism law. In early October, representatives from the Ministries of Justice in Sweden and Turkey held a meeting on the extradition of individuals requested by Ankara. The new Swedish Prime Minister, Ulf Kristersson, sent a letter to President Erdogan saying that Stockholm was ready to meet Ankara’s demands.

Souring Relations

However, at the beginning of 2023, relations between the two countries soured once again after a far-right activist in Sweden burned a copy of the Quran. On the same day, supporters of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) took to the streets of Stockholm to protest Turkey’s policies. Soon after, Ankara withheld support for Sweden’s NATO accession, citing anti-Turkish actions.

The Current Situation

The NATO membership protocols for Sweden and Finland were signed on 5 July 2022. By the time Finland joined the alliance, nine months later, Sweden’s application had been ratified by all participating countries except for Turkey and Hungary.

What Will Change After the Turkish Elections?

On 28 May, the second round of presidential elections took place in Turkey. Ahead of the vote, experts and analysts discussed which presidential candidate would make negotiations with Sweden easier. It was believed it would be easier for the opposition to approve Stockholm’s application since it does not have strict requirements for the immediate extradition of all political emigrants. However, it was also claimed this position is part of Erdogan’s election campaign. Having kept his role as president, he can make concessions in the case of receiving preferences in military, political or economic terms.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sweden’s NATO application has yet to be ratified by the alliance’s member states due to Turkey’s calls for the extradition of suspected militants, its demand to lift an arms embargo, and fears that ratification might provoke Russia. Despite the signing of a tripartite memorandum and Sweden’s efforts to meet Ankara’s demands, relations between the two countries have soured in recent months, leading to Turkey withholding support for Sweden’s NATO accession. The outcome of the Turkish elections may have an impact on negotiations between the two countries.

