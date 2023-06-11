Sweden shooting leaves one teen dead and three injured today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to police, a shooting in southern Stockholm on Saturday resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy and injuries to three others. The motive for the shooting has yet to be determined. The incident occurred in the early evening near a square, and police found two individuals with gunshot wounds at the scene, while two others were found injured nearby. The teenager died from his wounds, while the others were taken to the hospital. Two men were arrested following a car chase south of Stockholm less than an hour after the shooting. The injured parties include another 15-year-old boy, as well as a man and a woman between the ages of 45 and 65.

Gun violence in Sweden Youth crime in Sweden Gang activity in Sweden Teenage fatalities in Sweden Public safety concerns in Sweden

News Source : ARTSAKH.news

Source Link :Teenager killed, three wounded in Sweden shooting ‹ ARTSAKH NEWS/