Swedish Shooting Leaves One Teen Dead and Three Injured today.

According to police, a shooting in southern Stockholm resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy and left three others injured on Saturday. The motive for the shooting is currently unknown. Police were alerted to the incident in the early evening and found two individuals with gunshot wounds at the scene, with an additional two injured nearby. While the others were taken to the hospital, the teenager died from his injuries. Police spokesperson Towe Hagg informed AFP of the victim’s age and that another 15-year-old boy, a man, and a woman between the ages of 45 and 65 were also injured. Two men were arrested following a car chase south of Stockholm less than an hour after the shooting. Police have launched an investigation into murder and attempted murder. This incident occurred after three individuals were injured in separate shootings in the wider Stockholm area on Friday. The narcotics trade has fueled a surge of shootings and bombings in Sweden in recent years, making it difficult for authorities to control. According to police data, there were 391 shootings registered in the country in 2022, with 62 of them being fatal, up from 45 the previous year.

News Source : BarronsOnline

Source Link :Teenager Killed, Three Wounded In Sweden Shooting/