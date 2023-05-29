Sweet And Sour Chicken Recipe Easy : Quick and Easy Sweet and Sour Chicken Recipe for Busy Weeknights

A Convenient Recipe for Sweet and Sour Chicken for Hectic Weeknights

Sweet and sour chicken is a classic Chinese-American dish that has been enjoyed for decades. It is a delicious combination of tender chicken pieces, crispy vegetables, and a sweet and tangy sauce. This dish is perfect for any occasion, whether it’s a family dinner or a party with friends. The best part is that it’s easy to make at home, and you can customize it to your liking. In this article, we will share with you an easy sweet and sour chicken recipe that you can try at home.

Ingredients:

To make sweet and sour chicken, you will need the following ingredients:

Chicken breast, cut into bite-sized pieces (1 lb)

Cornstarch (1/4 cup)

Salt (1/2 tsp)

Black pepper (1/4 tsp)

Oil (1/4 cup)

Green bell pepper, cut into small pieces (1)

Red bell pepper, cut into small pieces (1)

Pineapple chunks (1 cup)

Garlic, minced (1 clove)

Soy sauce (1/4 cup)

Rice vinegar (1/4 cup)

Ketchup (1/4 cup)

Brown sugar (1/4 cup)

Cornstarch (1 tbsp)

Water (1/4 cup)

Instructions:

Step 1: Prep the chicken

In a bowl, mix the cornstarch, salt, and black pepper. Add the chicken pieces and coat them well with the cornstarch mixture.

Step 2: Fry the chicken

Heat the oil in a wok or a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the coated chicken pieces and fry them until they are golden brown and crispy. Remove the chicken from the pan and set it aside.

Step 3: Cook the vegetables

In the same pan, add the green and red bell peppers and the pineapple chunks. Stir-fry them for a few minutes until they are slightly softened.

Step 4: Make the sauce

In a separate bowl, mix the minced garlic, soy sauce, rice vinegar, ketchup, brown sugar, cornstarch, and water. Stir the mixture until the cornstarch is dissolved.

Step 5: Combine everything

Add the fried chicken back into the pan with the vegetables and stir everything together. Pour the sauce over the chicken and vegetables and stir until everything is coated in the sauce.

Step 6: Let it simmer

Let the sweet and sour chicken simmer for a few minutes until the sauce thickens and the chicken is cooked through.

Step 7: Serve

Serve the sweet and sour chicken over rice and enjoy!

Conclusion

Conclusion:

Sweet and sour chicken is a delicious and easy dish that you can make at home. With just a few simple ingredients and some basic cooking techniques, you can create a flavorful and satisfying meal that everyone will love. Whether you’re cooking for your family or hosting a party, sweet and sour chicken is the perfect choice. So give this recipe a try and enjoy the sweet and tangy flavors of this classic Chinese-American dish!

Q: How long does it take to prepare Sweet and Sour Chicken Recipe Easy?

A: It takes around 30-40 minutes to prepare Sweet and Sour Chicken Recipe Easy.

Q: What are the ingredients required for Sweet and Sour Chicken Recipe Easy?

A: The ingredients required for Sweet and Sour Chicken Recipe Easy are boneless chicken, cornstarch, salt, black pepper, oil, garlic, onion, bell peppers, pineapple chunks, ketchup, soy sauce, vinegar, and sugar.

Q: Can I use other vegetables instead of bell peppers in Sweet and Sour Chicken Recipe Easy?

A: Yes, you can use other vegetables like carrots, broccoli or snow peas instead of bell peppers in Sweet and Sour Chicken Recipe Easy.

Q: Is Sweet and Sour Chicken Recipe Easy healthy?

A: It can be made healthy by using less oil and sugar or by using a sugar substitute. Also, the use of vegetables in the recipe makes it healthy.

Q: Can I make Sweet and Sour Chicken Recipe Easy in advance?

A: Yes, you can make the sauce in advance and store it in the refrigerator. You can also marinate the chicken in advance and refrigerate it until ready to cook.

Q: Can Sweet and Sour Chicken Recipe Easy be made in a slow cooker?

A: Yes, you can make Sweet and Sour Chicken Recipe Easy in a slow cooker by cooking the chicken with the sauce and vegetables on low for 4-6 hours.

Q: Can I make Sweet and Sour Chicken Recipe Easy with tofu instead of chicken?

A: Yes, you can make Sweet and Sour Tofu Recipe Easy by using tofu instead of chicken and following the same recipe.

Q: Can Sweet and Sour Chicken Recipe Easy be frozen?

A: Yes, you can freeze Sweet and Sour Chicken Recipe Easy by placing it in an airtight container and freezing it for up to 3 months. Reheat it in the microwave or oven before serving.