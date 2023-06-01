Sweet and Sour Chicken Recipe: Recipe | Pineapple Sweet and Sour Chicken, Chicken Breast Sweet and Sour Dish

Sweet and Sour Chicken Recipe

Sweet and sour chicken is a popular Chinese dish that has made its way into many cuisines around the world. It is a delicious combination of crispy chicken pieces coated in a tangy sweet and sour sauce. This dish is usually served with rice and vegetables, making it a complete meal that is both satisfying and healthy. Here is a sweet and sour chicken recipe that is easy to make and will definitely impress your family and friends.

Ingredients

1 pound boneless chicken breast, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 egg, beaten

1/2 cup cornstarch

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup white sugar

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1/2 cup ketchup

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1/4 cup water

1 can pineapple chunks, drained

1 green bell pepper, cut into bite-sized pieces

Instructions

In a bowl, combine the beaten egg, 1/2 cup cornstarch, all-purpose flour, salt, and black pepper. Mix well until the chicken pieces are coated. In a pan, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat. Fry the chicken pieces until they are golden brown and crispy. Remove from the pan and set aside. In a separate pan, combine the white sugar, apple cider vinegar, soy sauce, and ketchup. Cook over medium heat until the sugar has dissolved. In a small bowl, mix 1 tablespoon cornstarch with 1/4 cup water. Add the cornstarch mixture to the sauce. Cook until the sauce has thickened. Add the pineapple chunks and green bell pepper to the sauce. Cook for 2-3 minutes until the vegetables are tender. Add the fried chicken pieces to the sauce. Stir until the chicken is coated with the sauce. Serve hot with rice and vegetables.

Sweet and Sour Chicken with Pineapple

The addition of pineapple to this sweet and sour chicken recipe gives it a tropical twist. The sweetness of the pineapple complements the tangy sauce, making it even more delicious. Here is how to make sweet and sour chicken with pineapple.

Ingredients

1 pound boneless chicken breast, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 egg, beaten

1/2 cup cornstarch

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup white sugar

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1/2 cup ketchup

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1/4 cup water

1 can pineapple chunks, drained

1 green bell pepper, cut into bite-sized pieces

Instructions

Follow steps 1-4 of the sweet and sour chicken recipe above. Add the drained pineapple chunks to the sauce. Cook for 2-3 minutes until the pineapple is heated through. Add the fried chicken pieces to the sauce. Stir until the chicken is coated with the sauce. Serve hot with rice and vegetables.

Sweet and Sour Chicken Breast

If you want a healthier version of sweet and sour chicken, you can use chicken breast instead of chicken thighs. Chicken breast is leaner and has less fat, making it a healthier choice. Here is how to make sweet and sour chicken breast.

Ingredients

1 pound boneless chicken breast, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 egg, beaten

1/2 cup cornstarch

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup white sugar

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1/2 cup ketchup

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1/4 cup water

1 can pineapple chunks, drained

1 green bell pepper, cut into bite-sized pieces

Instructions

Follow steps 1-4 of the sweet and sour chicken recipe above. Instead of frying the chicken pieces, bake them in the oven at 400°F for 20-25 minutes until they are cooked through and crispy. Add the drained pineapple chunks and green bell pepper to the sauce. Cook for 2-3 minutes until the vegetables are tender. Add the baked chicken pieces to the sauce. Stir until the chicken is coated with the sauce. Serve hot with rice and vegetables.

Conclusion

Sweet and sour chicken is a delicious dish that can be made in many different ways. Whether you prefer it with pineapple, chicken breast, or the traditional recipe, this dish is sure to please your taste buds. Try out these recipes and impress your family and friends with your cooking skills!

