Sweet dish recipe: Learn how to make a simple and delicious treat for your sweet tooth cravings

Milk Bread Recipe: A Delicious and Easy-to-Make Sweet Treat

For those who have a sweet tooth, nothing beats the satisfaction of indulging in a delectable dessert. Some people crave sweets after every meal and are always on the lookout for new and exciting recipes to satisfy their cravings. Today, we bring you a special sweet recipe made from bread, which is not only easy to make but also incredibly delicious. This recipe is called Milk Bread and is made from bread and milk. Its taste is so good that even children love to eat it. Here’s how to make it:

Ingredients

2 slices of bread

2 cups of milk

1-1/2 teaspoons of butter

Sugar as per taste

1-1/2 teaspoons of custard powder

1 teaspoon of tutti-frutti

3-4 mint leaves

Method

Take a pan and put 1-1/2 teaspoons of butter in it. Let it melt. Place both slices of bread in the pan and cook them well. Once the bread is cooked, stack them on top of each other. Pour a cup of milk over the bread slices and let them soak for 5-6 minutes. Add sugar as per your taste and cook it well. Once the mixture thickens, turn off the heat. Garnish with tutti-frutti and mint leaves. Serve in a bowl and enjoy!

The Milk Bread recipe is incredibly versatile and can be customized to suit your taste buds. You can add more sugar for a sweeter taste or add nuts and dried fruits for a crunchy texture. This recipe is perfect for breakfast, as a snack or even as a dessert. It is also a great way to use up leftover bread.

The Milk Bread recipe is not only easy to make but also nutritious. Milk is a great source of calcium and protein, while bread provides energy and carbohydrates. The recipe also uses custard powder, which adds to its creamy texture and taste.

In conclusion, the Milk Bread recipe is a must-try for all those who love sweets. It is easy to make, delicious and nutritious. It is perfect for those who want to satisfy their sweet cravings without indulging in unhealthy desserts. So, go ahead and give this recipe a try. We are sure that you will love it.

News Source : News24 English

Source Link :Craving for something sweet? Learn easy dish/