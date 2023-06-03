sweet gherkin recipe: The Ultimate Sweet Gherkin Recipe from Mom

Mom’s Best Sweet Gherkin Recipe
Sweet gherkins are a popular snack that can be enjoyed on their own or paired with other foods. They are also a great addition to sandwiches, salads, and relish trays. If you are looking for a delicious sweet gherkin recipe, Mom’s Best Sweet Gherkin Recipe is worth trying. This recipe is easy to follow, and the result is a sweet and tangy flavor that will leave you wanting more.
Ingredients
- 2 lbs of pickling cucumbers
- 1 cup of white vinegar
- 1 cup of water
- 1 cup of sugar
- 1 tablespoon of pickling salt
- 1 tablespoon of pickling spice
- 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric
Instructions
- Wash the pickling cucumbers thoroughly and cut them into 1/4 inch slices.
- In a large saucepan, combine the white vinegar, water, sugar, pickling salt, pickling spice, and turmeric. Bring the mixture to a boil, stirring occasionally until the sugar is dissolved.
- Add the sliced cucumbers to the saucepan and bring the mixture to a boil again.
- Reduce the heat and let the cucumbers simmer for 10 minutes.
- Remove the saucepan from the heat and let the cucumbers cool to room temperature.
- Transfer the cucumbers and the liquid to a large glass jar with a lid.
- Store the jar in the refrigerator for at least 24 hours before serving.
Tips
- Make sure to use pickling cucumbers for this recipe. They are smaller and have a firmer texture than regular cucumbers.
- If you want your gherkins to have a more intense flavor, you can add more pickling spice to the mixture.
- If you prefer your gherkins to be less sweet, you can reduce the amount of sugar in the recipe.
- You can store your sweet gherkins in the refrigerator for up to three months.
- These gherkins are perfect for picnics, potlucks, and BBQs. They are a great addition to any summer meal.
Conclusion
If you are a fan of sweet gherkins, Mom’s Best Sweet Gherkin Recipe is a must-try. This recipe is easy to follow and produces delicious results. The sweet and tangy flavor of these gherkins is perfect for snacking, adding to sandwiches, or serving as a side dish. With a few simple ingredients and a little bit of effort, you can enjoy these tasty treats all summer long.
