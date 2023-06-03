sweet gherkin recipe: The Ultimate Sweet Gherkin Recipe from Mom

Mom’s Best Sweet Gherkin Recipe

Sweet gherkins are a popular snack that can be enjoyed on their own or paired with other foods. They are also a great addition to sandwiches, salads, and relish trays. If you are looking for a delicious sweet gherkin recipe, Mom’s Best Sweet Gherkin Recipe is worth trying. This recipe is easy to follow, and the result is a sweet and tangy flavor that will leave you wanting more.

Ingredients

2 lbs of pickling cucumbers

1 cup of white vinegar

1 cup of water

1 cup of sugar

1 tablespoon of pickling salt

1 tablespoon of pickling spice

1/2 teaspoon of turmeric

Instructions

Wash the pickling cucumbers thoroughly and cut them into 1/4 inch slices. In a large saucepan, combine the white vinegar, water, sugar, pickling salt, pickling spice, and turmeric. Bring the mixture to a boil, stirring occasionally until the sugar is dissolved. Add the sliced cucumbers to the saucepan and bring the mixture to a boil again. Reduce the heat and let the cucumbers simmer for 10 minutes. Remove the saucepan from the heat and let the cucumbers cool to room temperature. Transfer the cucumbers and the liquid to a large glass jar with a lid. Store the jar in the refrigerator for at least 24 hours before serving.

Tips

Make sure to use pickling cucumbers for this recipe. They are smaller and have a firmer texture than regular cucumbers.

If you want your gherkins to have a more intense flavor, you can add more pickling spice to the mixture.

If you prefer your gherkins to be less sweet, you can reduce the amount of sugar in the recipe.

You can store your sweet gherkins in the refrigerator for up to three months.

These gherkins are perfect for picnics, potlucks, and BBQs. They are a great addition to any summer meal.

Conclusion

If you are a fan of sweet gherkins, Mom’s Best Sweet Gherkin Recipe is a must-try. This recipe is easy to follow and produces delicious results. The sweet and tangy flavor of these gherkins is perfect for snacking, adding to sandwiches, or serving as a side dish. With a few simple ingredients and a little bit of effort, you can enjoy these tasty treats all summer long.

Homemade sweet gherkin recipe Mom’s best pickle recipe Sweet and tangy gherkin recipe Pickling recipe for cucumbers Easy homemade pickle recipe

News Source : A Modern Homestead

Source Link :Mom's Best Sweet Gherkin Recipe/