“Sweet Home remains identified as Aumsville man” today : Aumsville Man’s Remains Discovered Near Sweet Home in 2006 Finally Identified

Aumsville man identified as the owner of remains discovered near Sweet Home in 2006 today 2023.

Human remains discovered in 2006 in Oregon have been identified as those of Jesus Ruiz, a man from Aumsville who was last seen by his family in 2005. The remains were found by Linn County Sheriff’s Office personnel in the area of the Big Springs Snow Park on Highway 22, and were believed to have been in the location for about a year. DNA extracted from the remains was traced through ancestry-related databases by private company Parabon Nanolabs of Reston, Virginia, resulting in the discovery of Ruiz’s identity.

Read Full story : Remains found near Sweet Home in 2006 identified as Aumsville man /

News Source : The New Era

Aumsville Man Remains Sweet Home Remains Identification Oregon Archaeology Discoveries Forensic Anthropology Investigations Historical Human Remains Found