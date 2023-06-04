Sweet Potato Biscuits Recipe: Keyword – “Healthy Sweet Potato Biscuits”: Recipe for Delicious Sweet Potato Biscuits

Sweet Potato Biscuits Recipe

Biscuits are a staple in most households, and they are perfect for any time of the day. They are easy to make, and they go well with almost anything, from butter to jam. However, if you want to take your biscuits to the next level, you should try this recipe for Sweet Potato Biscuits. They are packed with flavor, and they are perfect for fall and the holidays.

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter, chilled and cut into small pieces

1 cup mashed sweet potatoes

1/2 cup buttermilk

2 tablespoons honey

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 425°F. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together all-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Using a pastry cutter or two knives, cut in the cold butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. In a separate mixing bowl, mix together the mashed sweet potatoes, buttermilk, and honey until well combined. Pour the sweet potato mixture into the dry ingredients and mix until just combined. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead gently until it comes together. Pat the dough into a 1-inch thick circle and cut out biscuits using a biscuit cutter or a glass dipped in flour. Place the biscuits on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake for 15-20 minutes or until lightly golden. Remove the biscuits from the oven and let them cool for a few minutes before serving. Enjoy your delicious homemade Sweet Potato Biscuits!

Tips

Make sure the butter is cold and cut into small pieces to ensure flakiness in the biscuits.

Do not overmix the dough as it will result in tough biscuits.

You can use a fork to mix the sweet potato mixture into the dry ingredients if you do not have a pastry cutter or knives.

For extra sweetness, you can brush the biscuits with a mixture of melted butter and honey after baking.

Conclusion

These Sweet Potato Biscuits are a great addition to any meal, and they are perfect for fall and the holidays. They are easy to make, and the combination of sweet potato, butter, and honey makes them incredibly flavorful. Whether you’re serving them with butter or drizzling them with honey, these biscuits are sure to impress your family and friends. So, give this recipe a try and enjoy the delicious taste of homemade biscuits!

Sweet potato biscuit recipe Southern sweet potato biscuits Homemade sweet potato biscuits Easy sweet potato biscuit recipe Fluffy sweet potato biscuits

News Source : msn.com

Source Link :Sweet Potato Biscuits Recipe/