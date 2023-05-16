swimbait: Summer Fishing Strategies: Targeting Big Bass with Post-Spawn Swimbait Tricks!

Post Spawn Swimbait Tricks!! (How To Target Big Bass Into Summer)

Now that the post-spawn period is upon us, it’s time to switch up your bait selection to target those big bass that are starting to move out of shallow water and into deeper areas. One of the most effective baits to use during this time is a swimbait. Here are some tips and tricks to help you catch more big bass with a swimbait this summer.

Match the Hatch

When selecting a swimbait to use, it’s important to consider the size and color of the baitfish that the bass are feeding on in your area. If the baitfish are small, use a smaller swimbait. If the baitfish are larger, use a larger swimbait. In addition, try to match the color of the swimbait to the color of the baitfish in your area. This will make your swimbait look more natural and increase your chances of getting a bite.

Slow and Steady

During the post-spawn period, the water temperature is starting to warm up, but it’s not quite at its peak yet. This means that the bass are still a bit sluggish and not as active as they will be later in the summer. With this in mind, it’s important to fish your swimbait slowly and steadily. A slow, steady retrieve will make your swimbait look more natural and increase your chances of getting a bite.

Vary Your Retrieve

While a slow, steady retrieve is effective during the post-spawn period, it’s also important to vary your retrieve to see what the bass are responding to. Try using a stop-and-go retrieve, where you pause your swimbait for a few seconds before starting to reel it in again. You can also try a jerk-and-pause retrieve, where you jerk your swimbait a few times before pausing it. Varying your retrieve will help you figure out what the bass are looking for and increase your chances of getting a bite.

Fish Deep Water

During the post-spawn period, the bass are starting to move out of shallow water and into deeper areas. This means that you should focus your efforts on fishing deep water, such as drop-offs, ledges, and points. Use your electronics to locate these areas and fish your swimbait along the edges of these structures. This will increase your chances of catching a big bass that is transitioning to deeper water.

Use a Trailer Hook

Swimbaits are notorious for having a lot of missed strikes. To increase your hook-up ratio, try using a trailer hook. A trailer hook is a small hook that is attached to the back of your swimbait. When a bass strikes your swimbait, the trailer hook will increase your chances of hooking the fish. This is especially effective during the post-spawn period when the bass are not as aggressive as they will be later in the summer.

Conclusion

The post-spawn period can be a challenging time to catch big bass, but with the right techniques and baits, you can increase your chances of success. By using a swimbait and following these tips and tricks, you can target those big bass that are starting to move out of shallow water and into deeper areas. Remember to match the hatch, fish deep water, and vary your retrieve to figure out what the bass are looking for. With a little patience and persistence, you can catch more big bass this summer.

Swimbait fishing tips Summer bass fishing tactics Post-spawn lure selection Targeting big bass with swimbaits Late spring fishing strategies

News Source : TacticalBassin

Source Link :Post Spawn Swimbait Tricks!! (How To Target Big Bass Into Summer)/