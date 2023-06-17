Swiss Cyclist Gino Mader Passes Away at 26: Obituary

Swiss Cyclist Gino Mader Dies at 26

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Swiss cyclist Gino Mader at the age of 26. Mader was a rising star in the cycling world and had already achieved significant success in his young career.

Mader was born on January 4, 1995, in Switzerland and began his cycling career at a young age. He quickly showed promise and began competing at the professional level in 2017.

Throughout his career, Mader competed in a number of high-profile races, including the Tour de France and the Giro d’Italia. He was known for his skill and determination on the bike, and his passion for the sport was evident in every race he competed in.

Mader’s sudden passing has left the cycling world in shock and mourning. His loss is felt deeply by his family, friends, teammates, and fans around the world.

The cycling community will remember Gino Mader as a talented and dedicated athlete who brought joy and excitement to the sport. He will be greatly missed.

