Swiss Made Watch Guide: Swiss Made Watch: A Comprehensive Step-by-Step Guide

How to Successfully Remove Links from a Steel Bracelet

When buying a steel watch or bracelet, it is often necessary to adjust the size so that it fits perfectly on our wrist. An adjustment that usually involves removing links. In this guide, we will explain how to successfully do this without damaging your bracelet.

The tools needed

To carry out this task, you will need some specific tools that can easily be found in specialized stores or on the internet:

A small flathead screwdriver

A pin punch (tool used to extract the pins)

A plastic mallet

A support to hold the bracelet (optional but recommended)

Other objects may also be useful, such as needle-nosed pliers to grasp small parts, and a soft cloth to protect the bracelet during the operation.

Steps to remove links from a steel bracelet

Step 1: Identify the links to remove

First, you have to determine how many links you need to remove to properly adjust the size of the bracelet to your wrist. To do this, put the bracelet around your wrist and count the number of superfluous links. Then mark the links to be removed with a ballpoint pen or a piece of tape.

Step 2: Identify the direction of the pins

The links of a steel bracelet are held together by pins, which can be pushed in either direction. Before starting, it is crucial to identify the direction in which these pins must be pushed to extract them. Most bracelets have arrows engraved on their inner surface, indicating the direction in which the pins should be driven out. If these arrows are not present, try to visually determine which way the pins were inserted.

Step 3: Prepare the support and the bracelet

Install your support so that it fully supports the bracelet and the pins are accessible. If you don’t have a specific support, you can use a cardboard box, making a hole the size of the link you want to remove.

Then place the bracelet on the support, making sure that the pins are well aligned with the holes provided for this purpose. You can also put a soft cloth between the support and the bracelet to avoid scratching it.

Step 4: Knock out the pins

Use the pin punch to push the pins in the direction indicated by the arrows or the direction you have determined. It’s best to start with the thinner end of the pin and be patient, as finding the right angle of attack can be tricky.

When you have managed to dislodge the pin by a few millimeters, use needle-nose pliers to extract it completely. You can also tap gently with a plastic mallet if the pin is stubborn.

Step 5: Remove links

Once the pins are extracted, the links will easily detach from the bracelet. Carefully remove them and set them aside. If you need to remove several links, repeat steps 4 and 5 as many times as necessary.

Reassemble the bracelet

Step 6: Align the remaining links

Once the superfluous links are removed, align the two ends of the remaining bracelet on the support. Make sure the pin holes are lined up and be prepared to reinsert the pins to close the bracelet.

Step 7: Reinsert the pins

To reinsert the pins, place them in the holes provided for this purpose, always in the opposite direction of the engraved arrows or the one you have determined. Use the pin punch or flathead screwdriver to push the pins in until they are fully seated and hold the links firmly together.

You can also use the plastic mallet to tap the pins lightly to drive them in more easily. However, be careful not to damage them or scratch the bracelet during this operation.

Step 8: Check the fit

Finally, try on your fitted bracelet to make sure it’s comfortable and snug on your wrist. If necessary, feel free to repeat the previous steps to remove or add links.

Now that you know how to remove links from a steel bracelet, you can customize the size of your favorite watches and bracelets with ease. Just follow these steps carefully and use the appropriate tools to successfully complete this operation without risking damaging your jewelry.

Source Link :A Step-by-Step Guide — Swiss Made Watch/

