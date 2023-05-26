SWNN Live: The Phantom Menace, Potential Changes to Streaming Schedule, and Ray Stevenson’s Passing at 58.

SWNN Live!

The Phantom Menace

The Phantom Menace, Episode I of the Star Wars prequel trilogy, was released in 1999 and received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. However, the film’s impact on the Star Wars universe cannot be denied. It introduced iconic characters such as Qui-Gon Jinn, Padmé Amidala, and Darth Maul. It also showcased incredible visual effects and advanced filmmaking techniques. Despite its flaws, The Phantom Menace remains an essential part of the Star Wars saga and continues to inspire new generations of fans.

Possible New Streaming Schedule

Disney+ has been the go-to streaming service for Star Wars content since its launch in 2019. However, fans have been clamoring for more consistent release schedules for new content. Rumors suggest that Disney is considering a new approach to their streaming schedule, which would include a weekly release of new Star Wars shows. This would be a departure from their current binge-watch model, and it could help build excitement and anticipation for each new episode. While this is not yet confirmed, it’s a development that fans are eagerly watching.

Ray Stevenson Dead At 58

Ray Stevenson, best known for his role as Titus Pullo in HBO’s Rome, passed away on July 14 at the age of 58. Stevenson was also a part of the Star Wars universe, playing the character of Gar Saxon in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. His performances were praised by fans and critics alike, and he will be dearly missed. Our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Conclusion

The Star Wars universe continues to grow and evolve, and there’s always something new to look forward to. Whether it’s revisiting classic films like The Phantom Menace, anticipating a new streaming schedule, or mourning the loss of beloved actors like Ray Stevenson, the Star Wars community remains strong and passionate. Stay tuned for more updates and news from SWNN Live!

SWNN Live! The Phantom Menace New Streaming Schedule Ray Stevenson Dead Star Wars News Network