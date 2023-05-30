“Swordfish recipe”: How to Prepare Swordfish Steaks: Broiling and Serving on White Bean Stew with Asparagus and Mint

Swordfish with White Bean Stew and Asparagus

Swordfish is a delicious fish that is versatile in the kitchen. It can be broiled, grilled, or pan-fried, and it pairs nicely with whatever is in season. In this recipe, swordfish steaks are broiled and served over a healthy white bean stew with sweet onion and asparagus. Fresh mint from the garden adds a bright and refreshing flavor to the dish.

Ingredients:

– 1 bunch asparagus

– 1 ½ pounds swordfish steak (about 1-inch thick) cut into 4 pieces

– 3 tablespoons olive oil

– Salt and black pepper, to taste

– 1 large sweet onion (Vidalia, OSO Sweet, Maui, or another variety)

– ⅛ teaspoon crushed red pepper, or more to taste

– 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

– 2 cans (15 ounces each) white beans, such as cannellini, gigante, or butter beans, drained

– 1 ½ cups vegetable or chicken stock

– 3 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

– 1 lemon, cut into wedges (for serving)

Instructions:

Have on hand a small rimmed baking sheet or broiler pan large enough to hold the swordfish in one layer. Snap off the tough bottom ends of the asparagus spears and discard the ends. Cut the spears into 2-inch lengths. Place the swordfish on the baking sheet or broiler pan. Brush the fish with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and turn it over so it’s coated on both sides. Sprinkle with salt and black pepper. Let stand for about 15 minutes while you cook the onion. Place an oven rack 5 to 6 inches below the broiler element. Turn the broiler to high. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add the onion, red pepper, and a sprinkle of salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the onion is starting to turn golden brown. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, for 1 minute more. Add the beans and stock to the onions. Turn the heat to medium-high and bring the liquid to a simmer. Cook for 2 minutes. Add the asparagus and cook, stirring often, for about 2 minutes more, or until the asparagus is just firm-tender and still bright green. Stir in 2 tablespoons of the mint. (Keep warm until the swordfish is done.) Slide the swordfish under the broiler and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, or until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the fish registers 140 degrees. If the fish is browning too much but not cooked through, remove it from the oven, set the oven rack in the middle position, and lower the oven temperature to 400 degrees. Continue cooking until the fish is cooked through. Divide the bean and asparagus mixture among 4 shallow bowls. Place the swordfish steaks on top. Sprinkle with the remaining 1 tablespoon mint and serve with lemon.

This swordfish with white bean stew and asparagus recipe is a perfect meal for a healthy and satisfying dinner. The firm, meaty texture of the swordfish holds up well to broiling and is complemented by the white bean stew’s creamy texture and the bright, fresh flavors of the asparagus and mint. This dish is easy to prepare and can be served any time of the year, making it a go-to recipe for any occasion.

