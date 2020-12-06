Syafiq Ahmad Death -Dead : @OfficialJohor player, Syafiq Ahmad has Died .
@OfficialJohor player, Syafiq Ahmad has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.
Borneo FC Samarinda would like to express our condolence to @OfficialJohor player, Syafiq Ahmad. Our thoughts are with you and your family. Stay strong, Syafiq!#BorneoFC #JDT pic.twitter.com/ZwJ2UdCJPc
— BorneoFC (@PusamaniaBorneo) December 6, 2020
See new Tweets Conversation BorneoFC @PusamaniaBorneo Borneo FC Samarinda would like to express our condolence to @OfficialJohor player, Syafiq Ahmad. Our thoughts are with you and your family. Stay strong, Syafiq! #BorneoFC #JDT
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.