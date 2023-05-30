“Sycamore vs Kaneland sectional semifinal”: 5 Key Points to Keep in Mind Before Sycamore and Kaneland’s Sectional Semifinal Clash – Shaw Local

When Sycamore and Kaneland face off in a Class 3A Belvidere North Sectional semifinal on Wednesday, there will be more at stake than just a spot in the sectional final. The two rivals have split their season series, adding even more tension to the high-stakes game. Here are five things to know about Sycamore (27-10), Kaneland (17-16), and the rivalry heading into the game:

The teams haven’t met a lot in the postseason.

Despite their history of long playoff runs and geographical closeness, Sycamore and Kaneland haven’t met in the postseason frequently. Sycamore won the state title in 2019 without facing the Knights. The last time they met in the postseason was in 2018 during Kaneland’s run to the state tournament, where the Knights took second. Kaneland dominated the Spartans 10-0 in that 2018 meeting in the Class 3A Rosary Regional final. Until that point, they hadn’t met in the postseason since 2011, when Sycamore won 2-1 in the first round of the Kaneland regional in a year the Spartans would reach a supersectional. Kaneland has dominated the series until this year.

When the Spartans beat the Knights on April 28, it was their first win in the series since 2018, with the Spartans sweeping the two regular-season meetings before the playoff loss. Before that, the Spartans hadn’t beaten Kaneland since that 2011 postseason meeting. Sycamore won the matchup this season behind a home run by Brooklynn Snodgrass as part of a 2-for-4 day, plus a strong showing from Alyssa Wilkerson in the circle, striking out 11. Kaneland avenged that loss on May 17, winning 3-2 in eight innings. Sycamore has rolled in two playoff games.

At their home regional, the Spartans beat Dixon and Freeport by a combined 29-3. They’ve won five straight, with their last loss coming to the Knights. Wilkerson pitched four innings in both games, allowing a total of three runs, one of which was earned, while striking out 13. Both games ended on walkoff hits – Snodgrass homered against Dixon in the bottom of the fourth of a 16-0 win, and Dierschow singled in the bottom of the sixth to give Sycamore a 13-3 win. Kaneland reached the sectional on a nailbiter.

The Knights jumped to a 5-0 lead in their Burlington Central regional opener, then cruised to a 6-1 win over the host Rockets. But against Harvard, Woods and Tallulah Eichholz were locked in a pitchers’ duel, with the Knights coming out on top 1-0 despite striking out 18 times. Gabby Gonzalez got the first hit of the game in the seventh and came around to score on a wild pitch. Woods was dominant as well in the win, allowing just one hit and striking out 15. 18th-year coach vs. first-year coach.

Sycamore coach Jill Carpenter has been leading the Spartans since 2005 and has led them to six regional titles, two sectional crowns, and a state championship. She also crossed over the 300 career win mark earlier this year, according to the IHSA website. Kaneland coach Madison Mikos is a St. Charles North graduate and was on their 2015 sectional championship team.

In conclusion, the Sycamore-Kaneland rivalry is intense, with both teams hungry for a spot in the sectional final. While Kaneland has dominated the series until this year, Sycamore has been on a roll in the playoffs, winning their last two games in dominant fashion. The game promises to be a nail-biter, with two talented pitchers facing off and two experienced coaches leading their respective teams.

