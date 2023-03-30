Sydney radio legend Doug Mulray dies, aged 71.

Doug Mulray, the well-known Sydney broadcaster, passed away at the age of 71. He became famous in the 1980s due to his Triple M breakfast program and also hosted popular TV shows like ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and the ‘Doug Mulray Show’.

Doug Mulray, a prominent Sydney broadcaster, has sadly passed away at the age of 71. Mulray became known in the 1980s for his Triple M breakfast program on FM radio, which earned him a loyal following of listeners. He also went on to host various TV shows, including ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and the ‘Doug Mulray Show’.

Mulray’s career in broadcasting spanned several decades, and he was widely respected for his wit, humor, and entertaining style. He was a pioneer in the Australian radio industry and was known for his irreverent and unpredictable approach to broadcasting.

Throughout his career, Mulray was a beloved figure in the media landscape of Sydney and beyond. His fans and colleagues have mourned his passing, paying tribute to his talent, energy, and charisma.

The loss of Doug Mulray will be felt deeply by those who knew him and his many fans. His legacy in Australian broadcasting will live on, and his impact on the industry will continue to be felt for many years to come.

As the news of Mulray’s passing spreads, social media has been flooded with messages of condolences and tributes to the beloved broadcaster. Many fans have shared their favorite memories of listening to him on the radio or watching him on TV, highlighting the lasting impact he had on their lives.

Despite the sadness of his passing, Doug Mulray’s life and career have left us with a legacy of laughter, entertainment, and ingenuity that will continue to inspire us all. He will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.

Vale Doug Mulray. The Sydney broadcaster has died at the age of 71. Mulray rose to prominence in the 1980s on Sydney FM radio for his Triple M breakfast program and hosted several TV shows, including 'Beauty and the Beast' and the 'Doug Mulray Show'. pic.twitter.com/jdSSFMZT4z — 10 News First Sydney (@10NewsFirstSyd) March 30, 2023